TDS explores UScellular sale

CHICAGO – The boards of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS") (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular") (NYSE: USM) have each decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for UScellular. The comprehensive process will explore a range of strategic alternatives.

TDS has retained Citi as its financial advisor and has retained legal counsel in connection with the review of strategic alternatives for UScellular. In connection with the review, the UScellular independent directors, as authorized by the UScellular board, have retained a financial advisor and legal counsel.

There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic review, and there can be no assurance regarding the results or outcome of this review. TDS and UScellular do not intend to comment further on this strategic review process, and will make further announcements in accordance with their respective ongoing disclosure obligations and pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

