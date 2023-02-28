Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

T-Mobile US enables advanced wildfire detection with 5G

News Wire Feed

BARCELONA, Spain – T-Mobile is working with Pano AI, a disaster preparedness technology solutions provider, which uses its expansive 5G network to monitor, detect and aid in preventing wildfires in rural areas and help stop them from growing out of control. As wildfires across the world become more frequent and severe, T-Mobile is using its leading nationwide 5G network to help reduce the impact of these disasters across the U.S.

Pano AI deploys ultra-high-definition cameras, and its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform constantly scans for and identifies wildfires in the very early stages. T-Mobile's expansive 5G network enables Pano AI to gather high-quality video in at-risk areas and send vast amounts of data to Pano AI's command center in real-time. This allows Pano AI to maximize the efficacy of its AI platform and quickly detect potentially hazardous scenarios with reliability.

Founded in 2011, GTI is dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem of TD-LTE, speeding up the commercialization of TD-LTE and promoting the convergence of LTE TDD and FDD. In 2016, GTI 2.0 was officially launched, aiming to continue the global development of TD-LTE, to encourage convergence with FDD and to foster a cross-industry innovative and synergistic 5G ecosystem. Each year the GTI Awards program acknowledges the achievements and success of industry participants in the 4G and 5G ecosystem across a wide range of market segments.

T-Mobile is the 5G network leader, delivering a 5G network that is larger, faster and more reliable than any other in the U.S. The company's 5G network now covers 325 million Americans across 1.9 million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, with plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

