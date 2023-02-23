Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

T-Mobile to bring 5G to ski resorts nationwide

News Wire Feed

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile was selected by Vail Resorts as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year partnership focused on bringing 5G innovation to the slopes, trails and lodges at its 36 resorts across the country. T-Mobile will further expand and enhance its resort coverage and capacity, with already significantly more 5G coverage at Vail Resorts' U.S. resort properties than AT&T and Verizon.

Why it matters: Vail Resorts operates some of the most popular mountain resorts in the country, and in its 2022 fiscal year saw more than 17 million visits across its global portfolio. T-Mobile has been tapped to help improve network coverage connect more than a thousand employees, and streamline resort operations.

Who it's for: Skiers, riders, T-Mobile customers, and Vail Resorts employees.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), the nation's 5G leader, has been chosen by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), the country's largest mountain resort operator, as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year deal to bring 5G innovation to the slopes. The companies will leverage the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network to improve connectivity for resort employees and guests, explore 5G-powered solutions to enhance resort operations, and support sustainability goals. T-Mobile will expand and enhance its network at the resorts with additional coverage and capacity.

Through its Commitment to Zero, Vail Resorts is committed to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030 and is focused on partnering with companies who align to shared values. This partnership with T-Mobile - the first provider to achieve 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy by the end of 2021 – will allow the companies to explore ways of working together to meet Vail Resorts' ambitious goals of zero waste to landfill, zero impact to forests and habitat, and zero net emissions.

T-Mobile's 5G superiority will enable Vail Resorts to explore more advanced connectivity and access solutions to meet the business priorities of today and tomorrow — including:

  • Fast, reliable 5G connectivity for guests and resort employees alike.
  • 5G Advanced Network Solutions for delivering customer service and care innovations
  • T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier's Extended Range 5G covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Tianjin and Huawei Commercialize IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite for Stable Service Operation at Tianjin Port By Huawei
How Enterprises Should Monitor Their SD-WAN Network By Obkio
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE