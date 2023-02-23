T-Mobile to bring 5G to ski resorts nationwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile was selected by Vail Resorts as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year partnership focused on bringing 5G innovation to the slopes, trails and lodges at its 36 resorts across the country. T-Mobile will further expand and enhance its resort coverage and capacity, with already significantly more 5G coverage at Vail Resorts' U.S. resort properties than AT&T and Verizon.

Why it matters: Vail Resorts operates some of the most popular mountain resorts in the country, and in its 2022 fiscal year saw more than 17 million visits across its global portfolio. T-Mobile has been tapped to help improve network coverage connect more than a thousand employees, and streamline resort operations.

Who it's for: Skiers, riders, T-Mobile customers, and Vail Resorts employees.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), the nation's 5G leader, has been chosen by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), the country's largest mountain resort operator, as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year deal to bring 5G innovation to the slopes. The companies will leverage the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network to improve connectivity for resort employees and guests, explore 5G-powered solutions to enhance resort operations, and support sustainability goals. T-Mobile will expand and enhance its network at the resorts with additional coverage and capacity.

Through its Commitment to Zero, Vail Resorts is committed to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030 and is focused on partnering with companies who align to shared values. This partnership with T-Mobile - the first provider to achieve 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy by the end of 2021 – will allow the companies to explore ways of working together to meet Vail Resorts' ambitious goals of zero waste to landfill, zero impact to forests and habitat, and zero net emissions.

T-Mobile's 5G superiority will enable Vail Resorts to explore more advanced connectivity and access solutions to meet the business priorities of today and tomorrow — including:

Fast, reliable 5G connectivity for guests and resort employees alike.

5G Advanced Network Solutions for delivering customer service and care innovations

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier's Extended Range 5G covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

