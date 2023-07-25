T-Mobile rolls out 5G with four-carrier aggregation
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Pedal, meet metal. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has begun rolling out four-carrier aggregation on its 5G SA network, delivering the capability for insanely fast speeds to customers across the country. If you need help translating … insanely fast = peak speeds topping 3.3 Gbps in recent tests. Four-carrier aggregation is live in parts of T-Mobile's network now and will be available nationwide in the coming weeks.
5G carrier aggregation allows T-Mobile to combine multiple 5G channels (or carriers) to deliver greater speed and performance. The Un-carrier is now merging four 5G channels of sub-6 GHz spectrum – two channels of 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G, one channel of 1900 MHz and one channel of 600 MHz spectrum. That's like taking four separate highways and turning them into a massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before. Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the first to experience four-carrier aggregation with more devices to follow.
This is just the latest in a series of important 5G SA milestones for T-Mobile. The Un-carrier was the first in the world to launch a nationwide 5G SA network in 2020 – one that remains the ONLY nationwide 5G SA network in the U.S. Since then, T-Mobile has been driving toward a true 5G-only experience for customers by spearheading advancements like carrier aggregation and VoNR.
Read the full press release here.
