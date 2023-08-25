T-Mobile rejects Dish's play for its 800MHz spectrum

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

T-Mobile rejects Dish's play for its 800MHz spectrum

News Analysis

T-Mobile is asking a Washington, DC, court to reject a request by Dish Network for more time to buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum.

"Our position is explained in the filing: Dish's motion should be denied. They continue to tie up valuable 800MHz spectrum that they have not yet even committed to buy. Their hardship claim is a stalling tactic that is detrimental to putting this spectrum to use for consumers," T-Mobile wrote in a statement to Light Reading.

T-Mobile's filing is a response to Dish's request to the court earlier this month for an additional 10 months to raise the $3.6 billion necessary to purchase T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum licenses. Dish and T-Mobile jointly filed an application seeking authority from the FCC to transfer the 800MHz licenses to Dish. But Dish told the court that, "due to macroeconomic conditions that are no fault of Dish, it is especially difficult today for Dish to responsibly secure further financing to purchase the 800MHz spectrum licenses."

T-Mobile rejected that position, arguing that Dish can't ask for a delay. "The possibility that Dish might find it 'more onerous than anticipated' to obtain financing was not only foreseen by the parties but specifically addressed and prohibited as a basis for not performing on their contract," T-Mobile told the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

T-Mobile argued that the companies' original 2019 agreement covering the possible sale of 800MHz from T-Mobile to Dish specifically prohibits the companies from delaying the deal over financial hardships.

Further, T-Mobile wrote that other companies are now interested in purchasing the spectrum.

"In fact, several potential auction participants have already expressed interest in purchasing the 800MHz spectrum licenses from T-Mobile," the company wrote. "Burns & McDonnell Engineering states that it has been 'planning for years' to purchase the spectrum if Dish does not buy it. Burns & McDonnell reports that it would 'leverage the nationwide spectrum for targeted community benefit enabling critical infrastructure operators like electric utilities to deploy wireless broadband networks.' The sooner the licenses are sold, the better."

Thus, T-Mobile is asking the court to reject Dish's request for a delay and, potentially, to allow T-Mobile to auction the spectrum to other buyers besides Dish.

An ongoing saga

The spectrum at issue is a nationwide 13.5MHz chunk in the 800MHz band previously owned by Sprint. A complex agreement inked in 2019 among Dish, T-Mobile and the US Department of Justice paved the way for T-Mobile to acquire Sprint in a transaction that closed in 2020.

Under the terms of that 2019 agreement, Dish has an option to purchase the 800MHz spectrum from T-Mobile for around $3.59 billion. The deadline for that transaction arrived earlier this year, but the companies have remained in discussions over the transaction throughout the summer.

If Dish doesn't buy the spectrum, it would owe T-Mobile a $72 million fee for walking away from the deal. Then, T-Mobile would be required to auction the spectrum to another buyer.

Dish recently expanded its 5G network to 70% of the US population. That network runs in spectrum bands that include 600MHz, 700MHz, AWS and AWS-4. The company has said that it will be able to immediately put 800MHz to use in its network because its 5G radios are already capable of broadcasting signals in that band. Dish said in its filing that it spent $1 billion to purchase radios capable of supporting 800MHz.

Dish's next government-mandated coverage target, in the summer of 2025, is to cover 70% of each of its spectrum licenses with 5G.

Separately, Dish is also working to close a merger with EchoStar, a deal that will give Dish additional cash. That transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE