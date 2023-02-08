T-Mobile launches 5G network slicing beta for developers

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it launched a 5G network slicing beta for developers who are working to supercharge their video calling applications with the power of 5G SA. With a customized network slice, developers can sign up to test video calling applications that require consistent uplink and downlink speeds along with lower latency (near-real-time responsiveness) and increased reliability.

Data traffic on video calling apps has increased dramatically over the last few years as more people work remotely or stay connected with family and friends on the go. That's why T-Mobile is inviting developers to build new or create better versions of their applications through its network slicing beta — knowing the customized slice will provide their app with optimized network conditions. T-Mobile plans to expand the network slicing beta to additional application types and use cases in the future.

T-Mobile's network slicing beta is available today for iOS developers in Seattle and San Francisco and is expected to expand nationwide and to Android later this year as device manufacturers adopt the slicing capabilities available on Android OS. Any video calling app developer — whether a large corporation or small startup — can sign up for the beta by visiting the Un-carrier's developer platform DevEdge, and those in the greater Seattle area can join T-Mobile engineers at the 5G Hub to test and validate this capability on their applications. They'll be among developers already working to supercharge applications from companies like Dialpad Ai, Google, Webex by Cisco, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and more.

