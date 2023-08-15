T-Mobile expands 5G network in Pennsylvania
BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking connectivity to the next level for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians. Today the company announced that over the last two years, it has made significant investments to 5G wireless service in Pennsylvania, enhancing coverage across more than 37,000 square miles to now cover nearly 99% of the state's population.*
Since 2021, T-Mobile has added over 700 new towers and upgraded more than 3,000 existing towers across the state to expand its 5G coverage footprint as well as increase capacity to keep pace with suburban and rural growth and strengthen performance in its wireless networks. T-Mobile has plans for continued new installations and upgrades to existing towers by the end of 2023 to further boost capacity and data speeds.
As the network with the fastest download speeds in Pennsylvania according to third-party experts, Ookla** and Opensignal***, these upgrades will enable Keystone State customers to experience the nation's largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network like never before. With enhanced data speeds that allow for better performance when it comes to downloading videos and music and uploading and downloading large files without delay or interruption.
Some of the counties that have benefited from expanded coverage and additional capacity include:
- Adams
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Berks
- Bradford
- Bucks
- Chester
- Clarion
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Greene
- Indiana
- Jefferson
- Juniata
- Lawrence
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- McKean
- Mifflin
- Montgomery
- Northampton
- Northumberland
- Pike
- Snyder
- Sullivan
- Tioga
- Venango
- Wyoming
- York
In addition to network enhancements, T-Mobile also opened additional retail stores in Pennsylvania between 2022 and 2023, especially in smaller communities and rural towns across the state. The company now has more than 240 retail locations in Pennsylvania, with more slated to open in 2023 and 2024.
*Values are based on outdoor coverage levels.
**Ookla, fastest median, overall combined national 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2023
***Opensignal Awards - USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 - 13th June, 2023 © 2023 Opensignal Limited.
