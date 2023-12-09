T-Mobile, Charter eye spectrum sharing in 42GHz band

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

T-Mobile, Charter eye spectrum sharing in 42GHz band

News Analysis

T-Mobile and Charter voiced support for some kind of spectrum sharing scenario in the 42GHz band.

While Charter's support for that kind of technology isn't much of a surprise, T-Mobile's comments on the topic are noteworthy considering the company typically argues for exclusive, licensed access to spectrum.

"While wireless carriers continue to require additional spectrum that is licensed on an exclusive-use basis, T-Mobile agrees that the technical characteristics of the 42GHz band, along with its separation from other millimeter wave spectrum that has already been licensed, means that the commission may wish to consider a different approach here," T-Mobile wrote in a recent filing to the FCC. "The commission, however, should avoid applying untested, novel sharing approaches to the 42GHz band. Instead, it should implement the nationwide non-exclusive licensing framework currently used in the 70/80/90GHz bands, with a few modifications to ensure that the spectrum will be used efficiently and may be deployed for [a] variety of advanced communications services."

In its own filing, Charter too voiced support for a "unified nationwide, non-exclusive simple shared licensing regime." The company also urged the FCC to implement the same spectrum sharing design across both the lower 37GHz band and the 42GHz band.

"Allocating the lower 37GHz band for non-exclusive use would offer 600 megahertz for innovative new wireless connectivity in the United States," Charter noted. "The allocation of the 42GHz band alongside the lower 37GHz band would of course increase the total spectrum available for innovative new deployments by 500 megahertz."

Charter, for its part, has long eyed the 37GHz band as a way to bolster mobile operations in its planned 3.5GHz CBRS network. The company has said it could offer speeds up to 1 Gbit/s via concurrent operations in the CBRS and 37GHz bands.

Even more mmWave

The 42GHz band sits in the so-called millimeter wave (mmWave) realm of wireless communications. Early 5G operations in the US focused heavily on transmissions in the mmWave bands (those that typically sit above 20GHz). However, transmissions in such bands typically travel just a few thousand feet, and generally cannot pass through obstructions like glass or concrete. Thus, Verizon's early mmWave 5G network only covered a fraction of the US population.

When midband spectrum like 2.5GHz, C-band and 3.45GHz became available, big US network operators like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile quickly shifted their focus away from 5G operations in mmWave bands. However, some in the industry believe the carriers will eventually begin expanding their mmWave networks in the future, primarily in high-traffic venues like sports stadiums and airports.

"mmWave 5G offers a way to improve on the current situation because the bands have extremely high capacity that are able to support very large amounts of data traffic and users, although in a small area," wrote OpenSignal analyst Ian Fogg in a post to the network-monitoring company's website.

However, some operators have shown an aversion to 5G in the mmWave bands. For example, operators in South Korea returned their mmWave spectrum licenses back to South Korean regulators.

Qualcomm, for its part, has been pushing the concept of spectrum sharing in mmWave bands for more than a year now.

The importance of sharing

Spectrum sharing has become a hot topic in the US wireless industry in recent years. In general, big US wireless network operators prefer exclusive access to spectrum rather than sharing scenarios. However, other companies – including wireless Internet service providers and cable companies – continue to lobby for more unlicensed or shared spectrum due to the eye-watering prices attached to licensed, exclusive-use spectrum.

The FCC pioneered spectrum sharing technology in the 3.5GHz CBRS band. And now, the agency is considering applying the technology in other bands.

Indeed, the topic of sharing ought to receive even more attention later this month. That's when the NTIA is scheduled to release a report on the 3.1GHz-3.45GHz spectrum band. The US military currently runs radar and other operations in the 3.1GHz-3.45GHz band, but the wireless industry wants to get access to the band for 5G. The NTIA's report is expected to consider the possibility of sharing and exclusive-use licensing paradigms in the band.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE