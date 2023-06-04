T-Mobile and Major League Baseball strike new long-term deal

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just scored six more years of partnership with MLB, Little League Baseball and Softball, plus a new deal with MiLB. With this new chapter comes a whole new ballgame.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Partnership

MLB will test its automated ball-strike (ABS) system using T-Mobile's 5G Private Mobile Network during select MiLB games this season. Real-time ABS data and video will be transmitted securely to help prevent signal interference via devices and the ABS application, all powered by T-Mobile 5G. This will help ensure ultra-reliable, low latency communications as players and officials review, challenge and analyze calls. As T-Mobile expands its sponsorship to MiLB, fans can also expect to see magenta in MiLB stadiums across the country this summer.

Continued 5G Expansion in MLB Stadiums

T-Mobile is already deploying and expanding its industry-leading 5G network across the country, including at MLB stadiums, laying the groundwork for future immersive 5G-connected experiences for fans and enhanced connectivity for T-Mobile customers. Not to mention, T-Mobile's 5G network — the country's largest, fastest and most-awarded — expands far beyond the ballpark, covering nearly everyone in the U.S.

