5G and Beyond

Semtech appoints new president and CEO

News Wire Feed

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Paul H. Pickle as Semtech's new president and chief executive officer. Mr. Pickle will also join Semtech's board of directors. Mr. Pickle will join Semtech between June 9 and June 30, 2023, pending the transition from his current role, and succeed Mohan Maheswaran, who announced his retirement in March. Mr. Maheswaran will continue to support the company as a consultant for up to 16 months.

"It has been my privilege to serve as Semtech's chief executive officer for the past 17 years. I am very happy to hand over the leadership of this highly innovative company to Paul Pickle knowing the organization will be in great hands, ready to reach even greater heights," said Mohan Maheswaran. "Paul has the right mix of operational leadership experience combined with strategic thinking to take our amazing portfolio of products to the next level. I will support Paul on a smooth transition as he ramps up over the next few months. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of this organization. We have built a strong company with a dynamic team that will support the organization for the next growth cycle."

Mr. Pickle has served as president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Lantronix, Inc., a public company and global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market since April 2019. During his tenure at Lantronix revenue grew approximately 3X while market cap doubled. Prior to joining Lantronix, Mr. Pickle served as president and chief operating officer of Microsemi Corporation, a provider of semiconductor and system solutions, from November 2013 until Microsemi was acquired by Microchip Technology Inc. in May 2018 for $10.3 billion. Prior to his position as president and chief operating officer, he served Microsemi as executive vice president, leading business operations of the company's Integrated Circuits group, where he played an integral role in the planning, developing and execution of Microsemi's leading edge IC solutions for communications, industrial, aerospace and defense/security markets. Additionally, Mr. Pickle played a significant role in the successful expansion of Microsemi's product portfolio, system and software solutions in the communications segment. During Mr. Pickle's tenure at Microsemi, starting in 2000, he held positions of increasing responsibility including corporate vice president of Field Applications Engineering, where he developed a world class team of technical field engineers to meet Microsemi's market expansion needs on a worldwide basis, as well as other senior positions in both sales and marketing, and product development, including running Microsemi's Analog and Mixed-Signal team as well as the Integrated Circuit Group. Mr. Pickle received his BSME, mechanical engineering degree from the University of South Florida's College of Engineering.

Read the full press release here.

Semtech

