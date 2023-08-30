SailGP details its advanced 5G work with T-Mobile

NEW YORK CITY and BELLEVUE, Wash. – SailGP, one of the world's fastest growing sport leagues, has announced an expanded collaboration with T-Mobile for Business for Seasons 4 and 5 spanning 2023 through 2025. SailGP will leverage a 5G Hybrid Mobile Network from T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) portfolio to further elevate fan experience with innovative, immersive views of live race action and provide SailGP athletes advanced on-water performance analysis.

Thanks to the secure, ultra reliable, low-latency 5G connectivity from T-Mobile's 5G Hybrid Mobile Network, SailGP fans and athletes are already benefiting: For fans, T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions technology is now powering new action cameras mounted on SailGP's 10 F50s — 50-foot flying catamarans that race at speeds upwards of 60 mph — that provide live POV broadcast feeds to help bring fans into the on-board action from the athlete's point of view.

Here's how it works: all SailGP's F50s are now 5G-connected and feature POV cameras that are used to stream live, high-definition video from each F50 to SailGP's London broadcast studio. These wireless cameras are embedded with 5G modules making them ideal for mounting where needed on the F50s, and can utilize AI to track athlete movement, ensuring that every moment of action is captured.

5G is also enabling another breakthrough for athletes. During the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, SailGP strategists on board carried 5G-equipped handsets that provide live race data to help them make key tactical decisions in real-time — all while flying over the water at highway speeds with nine other F50 catamarans in close proximity.

Across the SailGP F50 fleet, 125 sensors are mounted on each F50, sending 300,000 data points every second through T-Mobile's 5G routers, resulting in 48 billion data points in just one race day.

