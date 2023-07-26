Rakuten Mobile to use Oracle for policy and charging

TOKYO and AUSTIN – Rakuten Mobile has chosen Oracle Communications' cloud native converged policy and charging solutions to support its fast-growing 4G and 5G services, with plans to onboard to Rakuten Symphony's Symworld™ Marketplace. These solutions will run on Rakuten Symphony's Symcloud Cloud Native Platform (CNP) and will help execute on the operator's vision for an automated, high-performance architecture that easily scales to support consumer and business use cases across industries.

Oracle's policy and charging solutions will help the operator to strategically monetize its 4G and 5G networks by supporting new business models and experiences, such as 5G-enabled VR theaters, while maintaining high-service performance as the customer base scales.

Cloud-led telco disruption

Rakuten Mobile has challenged the status quo in the telecommunications industry by running a fully cloud native, autonomous network that offers high reliability and availability. Oracle Converged Policy and Oracle Cloud Scale Charging will enable the operator to take advantage of new business models driven by emerging consumer and enterprise use cases. Deploying these solutions on Symcloud Cloud Native Platform (CNP) enables them to benefit from the performance, scaling, availability, and automation capabilities of CNP.

﻿The Symworld™ marketplace was created to simplify the process of telecom application onboarding and making approved applications generally available for all Symworld™ customers. The Symworld™ platform digitalizes all telecom processes for planning, deploying, securing, and monitoring the software in live telecom networks; and makes Symworld™ marketplace applications one-click away from deployment.

Read the full press release here.

Rakuten