PSemi's new SP4T switch targets broadband, 5G applications

SAN DIEGO – pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration, today announced its newest SP4T switches featuring industry-leading broadband frequency coverage of up to 8 GHz. The PE42445 high-isolation 3×3 mm package and the PE42446 high-isolation 4×4 mm package switches deliver high linearity and best-in-class isolation performance, essential in 5G base stations.

The new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity, given massive MIMO applications. Thanks to their high reliability and extended operating temperature range, the new high-isolation SP4T switches can be used for a wide variety of applications, including DPD and VSWR monitoring, portable wireless radios, repeaters and E911 systems, and test and ATE equipment.

Offered in a 20-lead (3×3 mm) LGA package and 24-lead (4×4 mm) LGA package, the PE42445 and PE42446 switches offer greater than 60 dB isolation, preventing interference and maintaining signal integrity. They are built for extended operating temperatures ranging from -40°C to +125°C. Based on customer requirements for high-isolation SP4T switches, the new products are designed for applications ranging from DPD feedback loops to transmitter monitoring signal paths, with low insertion loss across the band, high linearity of 60 dBm IIP3, and fast switching time of 250 nsec.

The PE42445/46 SP4T high isolation sample switches are available today and are expected to be commercially available in Q4 2023.

Read the full press release here.

pSemi



