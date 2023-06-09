PAWR program unveils rural wireless testbed

WASHINGTON – The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office announces the unveiling of ARA, a new testbed in Central Iowa dedicated to research on rural wireless systems and applications. As the fourth and final platform in the PAWR program, ARA combines both commercial and programmable network systems. The multi-modal platform is based on the Iowa State University (ISU) campus with coverage extending to local crop and livestock farms and parts of the city of Ames. ISU is marking ARA's introduction this week with an event including participants from across industry, government, academia, and the local community.

The U.S. National Science Foundation created and initially funded the PAWR program in partnership with an industry consortium of leading wireless companies and organizations. The ARA platform joins three existing large-scale PAWR testbeds: POWDER in Salt Lake City, Utah; COSMOS in New York City; and AERPAW in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina. The PAWR program also includes Colosseum, the world's largest radiofrequency emulator, located in Boston.

The ARA platform uniquely combines several types of technologies in both the backhaul and radio access portions of the network from Aviat (NASDAQ: AVNW), Skylark Wireless, NI (Nasdaq: NATI), and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC). For backhaul connectivity, ARA uses Aviat radios operating in the 11 Gigahertz and 80 Gigahertz bands. The testbed also maintains fiber connections as backup. In the radio access network, the ARA team has partnered with Skylark Wireless in developing and deploying production-grade, many-antenna MIMO systems with research APIs for communications using TV White Space (TVWS) spectrum, and it has deployed software defined radios from NI using mid-band connectivity.

ARA has also partnered with Ericsson, which generously contributed equipment and services to enable the deployment of a commercial-grade 5G standalone network on site. The commercial network includes an Ericsson 5G SA core and multiple massive MIMO 5G base stations in the mid-band and mmWave band operating with commercial user equipment across the platform. The Ericsson connectivity will support the development of precision agriculture applications, among other research initiatives, and is connecting farm sites that previously had little to no broadband access.

ARA has started to explore a wide range of academic and industry research opportunities, from weather impact studies, to experiments with connected farm machinery, to testing of new Open RAN components and systems. ARA was recently named an Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) by the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

Read the full press release here.



PAWR