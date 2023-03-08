Ookla's Sylwia Kechiche on prioritizing 5G performance and reliability





Sylwia Kechiche, principal analyst of enterprise for Ookla, joined the podcast to discuss why the industry should focus more on 5G performance and reliability. Kechiche explained which spectrum bands are best for different services and regions, how service providers can efficiently sunset 2G and 3G networks and more.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

What constitutes an ideal 5G service. (04:29)

Balancing spectrum and network infrastructure to deliver reliable, high-performing 5G. (09:34)

Which spectrum bands are best for 5G. (10:26)

How service providers can efficiently sunset 2G and 3G networks. (14:19)

How Ookla gathers consumer data. (19:40)

Performance of 5G networks indoors versus outdoors. (25:56)

How to use Ookla's Speedtest app. (31:25)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading