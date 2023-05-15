Omdia's Jaimie Lenderman on fiber's foundation for 5G





Jaimie Lenderman, principal analyst and research manager at Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss the physical convergence of fixed and 5G networks, how fiber deployments are backing 5G networks and more topics that will be explored at Light Reading's BIG 5G Event in Austin, Texas, this week.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

The physical convergence of fixed and 5G networks (00:36)

How much of the 5G network is powered by fiber access (02:30)

Progress around fiber deployments in rural areas and closing the digital divide (06:36)

Updates on growth in fixed wireless access (11:42)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading