Nokia wins deal to upgrade Cellfie Mobile 4G network to 5G

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Cellfie Mobile (Cellfie) in an expansion deal to modernize the mobile operator's country-wide 4G network and prepare the country for a 5G-ready future. The deal, which covers the whole country, will enable even more of Cellfie's customers to experience super-fast broadband services with full coverage and capacity. Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale portfolio will also help Cellfie to launch 5G services following the successful outcome of a scheduled spectrum auction in August. Nokia is the sole RAN supplier in the deal increasing its market share in the country. Deployment is expected to begin from November.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. The deal will include its latest generation of AirScale Baseband, and Remote Radio Head (RRH) products. Nokia will modernize and upgrade existing sites with LTE networks as well as add new 5G-ready sites. Following the country's 5G spectrum auction, Nokia will also introduce 5G (3.5 GHz) new sites. Cellfie will also utilize Nokia's intelligent MantaRay Network Management system to enable a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management, enhanced with built-in AI functionalities.

