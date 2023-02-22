Nokia wins 10-year 5G deal with Antina in Singapore

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has won a ten-year extension to its existing nationwide 5G network deal with Antina Pte. Ltd. ("Antina"), the joint venture formed by mobile network operators M1 and StarHub in Singapore, following a competitive tender process. The deal will see Nokia deploy a 5G Standalone (SA) network for both indoor and outdoor coverage as well as expand the existing network utilizing Antina's 3.5GHz spectrum holdings. The deal will improve the 5G connectivity experience for businesses and consumers underpinning Singapore's vibrant 5G ecosystem.

Under the deal, Nokia will equip new buildings throughout the city-state with its AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) small cell solution for seamless indoor coverage. Nokia will also provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including 5G base stations, massive MIMO adaptive antennas for urban and wide-area coverage as well as dual-band remote radio heads (RRH). Antina will utilize its spectrum in the 2.1 GHz (n1) and 3.5 GHz (n78) band which provides a good combination of capacity and coverage. All of these solutions will deliver an enhanced 5G user experience with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

Read the full press release here.

