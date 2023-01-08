Nokia starts deploying 5G monetization software for Vodafone
ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it has started deploying its Converged Charging (NCC) software for Vodafone in multiple European countries, leveraging a cloud-based agile delivery model that enables rating and charging for 5G services and enhances product and services delivery to customers.
NCC operates as a containerized network function in a 5G standalone environment and allows Vodafone to tap new revenue streams from 5G services, including network slicing and flexible product offerings.
Deployment spans several Vodafone markets in Europe, including the UK and Italy, and drives next generation charging standardized across Vodafone networks and provides real-time rating and charging capabilities; it represents a full migration from legacy charging to 5G-ready next generation methods.
NCC allows communication service providers to quickly and efficiently create and launch new services to market, with intuitive, drag and drop functionality.
It is highly configurable and gives Vodafone the capacity to utilize the solution to fit consumer, enterprise, and new business models.
Read the full press release here.
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!
For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.