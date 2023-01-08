Nokia starts deploying 5G monetization software for Vodafone

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it has started deploying its Converged Charging (NCC) software for Vodafone in multiple European countries, leveraging a cloud-based agile delivery model that enables rating and charging for 5G services and enhances product and services delivery to customers.

NCC operates as a containerized network function in a 5G standalone environment and allows Vodafone to tap new revenue streams from 5G services, including network slicing and flexible product offerings.

Deployment spans several Vodafone markets in Europe, including the UK and Italy, and drives next generation charging standardized across Vodafone networks and provides real-time rating and charging capabilities; it represents a full migration from legacy charging to 5G-ready next generation methods.

NCC allows communication service providers to quickly and efficiently create and launch new services to market, with intuitive, drag and drop functionality.

It is highly configurable and gives Vodafone the capacity to utilize the solution to fit consumer, enterprise, and new business models.

