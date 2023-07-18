Nokia SaaS service, AVA Charging, selected by GO plc to support 5G and IoT monetization

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia announced today that its AVA Charging Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution has been chosen by GO plc, Malta's leading communications provider, to help it accelerate the time to value of new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases, expanding the commercial relationship between the two companies.

GO plc, a Nokia 5G RAN partner, will move from Nokia's SurePay solution to AVA Charging SaaS, using software consumed on demand through a subscription that facilitates rapid customer adoption and usage by reducing the time spent on software installation and configuration. Deployment is now underway.

In addition to reducing costs, the Nokia SaaS delivery model enables quicker time to market for 5G and IoT services through capabilities that include no code configuration, TM Forum open APIs, and field-proven network integrations.

Nokia AVA Charging SaaS incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customer engagements, speeding up commercialization of new CSP services through automation and no-code charging configurability. It can be used by CSP's to monetize consumer services like cloud gaming, as well as enterprise services for vertical markets, including utilities, logistics and healthcare.

Read the full press release here.



Nokia