Nokia rolls out Interleaved Passive Active Antennas across Oceania

SYDNEY – Nokia today announced that its state-of-the-art, modular Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) will be deployed by multiple service providers, including Optus and TPG Telecom in Australia and One NZ across New Zealand, accelerating 5G deployment in the Oceania region. Optus has already started rolling out an 8T8R variant of Nokia's IPAA, while TPG Telecom and One NZ plan to commence deployments later this year.

Service providers typically face the challenge of finding additional space on towers and rooftops to add 5G antennas. Nokia's IPAA+ accelerates the deployment of 5G by addressing this practical issue. Its modular design supports a wide range of frequencies, from 700 MHz to 2.6 GHz and the 3.5 GHz 5G band with a compact antenna solution. Nokia has developed these latest versions in collaboration with CommScope. Nokia has also created an Optus-specific variant that incorporates a 2.3 GHz 8T8R array easing the deployment of both 2300 and 3500 TDD bands within the same antenna footprint.

