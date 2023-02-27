Nokia inks deal with MTN for 5G in South Africa

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by MTN South Africa (MTN SA) for the first time ever as one of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment providers. Under the deal, Nokia will modernize the existing 2G/3G/4G radio network and expand MTN's 5G radio network across 2800 sites in the Central and Eastern part of the country – driving digitalization across the African continent. MTN SA is part of MTN Group Limited, Africa's largest mobile network operator with operations in 17 countries serving 272 million subscribers.

Nokia will provide equipment from its next-generation, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio - powered by its latest generation of ReefShark chipsets - including 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas and remote radio heads (RRH) covering all urban and rural scenarios. Nokia will also provide its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution for optimization and network assurance, ensuring MTN's network continues to perform optimally. Nokia's solutions will enable a superior 5G experience for mobile users with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

As part of its commitment to South Africa, Nokia is also establishing a training program to drive digitalization in the country and across the African continent. Open to 5,000 applicants, the program will focus on product development as well as developing entrepreneurship. The program is aligned with the Finnish National Agency of Education and graduates will receive a diploma supporting further career opportunities.

Read the full press release here.

