Nokia enhances Docomo's network with upgraded IP core and transport network slicing for 5G services

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it will enhance NTT DOCOMO, INC.'s (DOCOMO) nationwide IP core backbone and enable transport network slicing as it rolls out new 5G mobile services. The enhancement will allow granular SLAs, network scale, capacity and agility, along with increased power and resource efficiency.

DOCOMO deployed Nokia's 7750 SR-14s core routers, powered by its ground-breaking FP routing silicon. FP5 line cards provide future-ready 800GE capability, increase capacity by more than three times with a 75 percent power savings over previous generations, and simplify network evolution with concurrent line rate FP4 and FP5 line card operation in the same system. This will extend the life and sustainability of the systems as DOCOMO's customer bandwidth needs increase in the future.

To deliver the network slicing for its mobile services, DOCOMO will leverage the comprehensive segment routing capabilities of Nokia's proven Service Router Operating System (SR OS) for traffic engineered network slices for the granular SLAs required by DOCOMO's customers.

Nokia's NSP complements DOCOMO's segment routing solution with a Path Computation Engine (PCE) that leverages real-time telemetry to automatically optimize the IP network and improve SLA adherence. NSP will also enable DOCOMO to automate the creation, assurance, and optimization of IETF standards-based network slices in the transport domain.

