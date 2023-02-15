Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Nokia and Viettel deploy Vietnam's first DWDM 600G network

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the completion of the first DWDM network operating at 600G per wavelength with Viettel, Vietnam's largest telecom service provider and one of the world's top 20 telecom companies. The network uses Nokia's innovative PSE-V super-coherent optical engines (PSE-Vs), transmitting a 600Gb/s channel in the C-band to connect Viettel's main core sites. This new Data Center Interconnect solution will enable Viettel to meet future requirements for low-latency, high-capacity, robust network for 5G, Cloud, and growing consumer demand for online video and internet usage.

In this project, Nokia PSE-Vs is deployed in Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform, and will enable Viettel to scale total network capacity to 25.2Tbps over C-band. In addition, the existing C-band system can be seamlessly upgraded to C+L band by adding L band components, which will double the network capacity.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

