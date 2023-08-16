Nokia and Eastlink to enhance 5G network in Canada

DALLAS – Nokia and Eastlink today announced a multi-year strategic access network partnership that will further modernize Eastlink's mobile network. Using Nokia's comprehensive, energy efficient AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN, Eastlink will enhance its mobile experience with faster speeds, increased performance, and greater network capacity. The partnership includes new site expansion and existing site upgrades. The first site using Nokia technology is expected to go live in August.

Nokia's industry leading AirScale 5G portfolio includes baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO antennas, which provide vast 5G capacity, coverage, and easy deployment. These solutions are powered by a new energy-efficient generation of ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology and deliver the highest capacity and network performance while enabling efficient deployments and operation.

Powered by state-of-the-art fiber optic and mobile networks, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Eastlink has invested half a billion dollars ($500 million) since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service across the country, most recently in New Brunswick and in the Acadian Peninsula next.

