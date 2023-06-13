New dual-channel switch launched by pSemi

SAN DIEGO – pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration, today announced two multi-chip modules featuring dual-channel switches, the PE53230 for 3.3–3.8 GHz and the PE53231 for 3.5–4.0 GHz. Each module contains two switches and two LNAs for high and low band frequencies. The new module portfolio delivers the lowest noise figure in the industry, at less than 1 dB, enabling best-in-class receiver sensitivity and performance while handling 20W average input power enabling removal of external circuitry.

Built for applications across wireless infrastructure including TDD-LTE macro and micro cells, 5G massive MIMO systems and TDD-based communication systems, the new modules feature high gain and gain flatness. They can function as a failsafe with unexpected high-power signals coming in from Tx, while improving receiver channel sensitivity with low noise figures. Combining high linearity (IIP3) with low power consumption, the new modules are highly integrated solutions that do not require any external matching networks.

Offered in a compact 6×6mm LGA package, the PE53230 and PE53231 products feature high gain of more than 36 dB and fast-switching time of less than 600 nanoseconds. With low power consumption of less than 500mW/channel, these integrated solutions lead the industry with the highest average input power handling at 20W.

Samples for the PE53230 and PE53231 are available now and are expected to be commercially available Q1 2024.

Read the full press release here.

pSemi



