MWC recap: Google, Microsoft and Oracle diverge on network functions

MWC recap: Google, Microsoft and Oracle diverge on network functions3/2/2023
MWC23 – As MWC wraps up, Iain Morris, Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser ruminate on T-Mobile's 5G voice service plans, how hyperscalers are trying to differentiate themselves and investment plans for future 5G and 6G deployments.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- T-Mobile's Neville Ray announces expansion of 5G voice service. (00:38)
- Hyperscalers make a bigger showing at MWC than US telcos. (01:24)
- How cloud providers are positioning themselves. Google says it doesn't make network functions. (03:28)
- Oracle says it's better to develop own network functions. (04:12)
- AWS demos computer vision use case with Telefonica. (05:16)
- Arrcus' plans for $50 million in funding. (05:53)
- IoT updates in the automotive market. (06:16)
- NTT narrows down private 5G focus. (06:36)
- Vonage platform for API development. (07:30)
- Spending cycles for 5G and 6G. (09:50)
- GSMA puts the press in a corner. Literally. (11:00)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading