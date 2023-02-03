MWC recap: Google, Microsoft and Oracle diverge on network functions

MWC23 – As MWC wraps up, Iain Morris, Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser ruminate on T-Mobile's 5G voice service plans, how hyperscalers are trying to differentiate themselves and investment plans for future 5G and 6G deployments.

Here are a few topics we covered:

T-Mobile's Neville Ray announces expansion of 5G voice service. (00:38)

Hyperscalers make a bigger showing at MWC than US telcos. (01:24)

How cloud providers are positioning themselves. Google says it doesn't make network functions. (03:28)

Oracle says it's better to develop own network functions. (04:12)

AWS demos computer vision use case with Telefonica. (05:16)

Arrcus' plans for $50 million in funding. (05:53)

IoT updates in the automotive market. (06:16)

NTT narrows down private 5G focus. (06:36)

Vonage platform for API development. (07:30)

Spending cycles for 5G and 6G. (09:50)

GSMA puts the press in a corner. Literally. (11:00)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading