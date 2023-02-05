Mobi inks MVNO deal with T-Mobile

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi-based wireless carrier Mobi today announced that the company has signed an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, for an exclusive, multiyear relationship that enables Mobi customers to tap into the power of the nationwide T-Mobile network both at home throughout the islands and across the mainland United States. Mobi is combining their welcoming Hawaiʻi stores and friendly customer care team with the industry-leading 5G speeds, consistency and coverage that T-Mobile has built through their unprecedented investments and expertise in 5G — making it possible for Mobi to deliver an even better experience for their customers.

The announcement comes as Mobi launches their modern, cloud-native mobile core, built by the trailblazing telecom startup Working Group Two and powered by Amazon Web Services. By bringing together the innovation of WG2 and the scale of AWS with the powerhouse T-Mobile network, Mobi is able to supercharge their first-of-its-kind, app-first digital customer experience.

The Un-carrier's 5G network covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles — more than any other nationwide carrier. 265 million people across the country are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

Mobi