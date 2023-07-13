Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Míla selects Ciena's technology for new network

News Wire Feed

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, and HANOVER, Md. – Míla, the largest telecom infrastructure company in Iceland, worked with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to increase the country's bandwidth capacity and 5G capabilities to address surging country-wide and international network traffic. Míla provides fiber access, mobile xHaul, and Layer 2/3 VPN services to wholesale, commercial, and residential customers in Iceland.

Utilizing Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, WaveLogic Ai coherent technology, 5164 Router, Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, and Ciena Services, Míla gains:

  • A four-fold increase in line rate per wavelength—from 100Gb/s to 400Gb/s—with even greater capacities possible in the future
  • Flexibility to quickly move capacity where it's most needed via an agile photonic layer
  • Simplified, cost-effective aggregation of TDM, IP, and Ethernet services on one network
  • Greater operational performance and efficiency with an open, easy-to-manage network
  • Improved reliability with PinPoint OTDR, which enables precise localization of potential trouble spots to decrease outage risks and accelerate repair times
  • Confidence in project success with end-to-end network design, migration, configuration, and testing services

Read the full press release here.

Ciena

