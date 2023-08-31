Midco sells towers to K2 Towers

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Midco, a leading communications company, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its tower portfolio to K2 Towers. This strategic transaction marks an important milestone for both parties. It further solidifies Midco's commitment to delivering exceptional broadband services to its customers while strengthening K2 Towers' portfolio and enhancing its geographic footprint in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Southern Tower Consulting, LLC represented Midco.

Read the full press release here.



Midco