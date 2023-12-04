Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Meet T-Mobile's new networking team

News Analysis

T-Mobile's longtime networking chief Neville Ray announced his official departure from the company this week after disclosing in February his plans to retire.

And the company's CEO appeared to debut the official team who will take over T-Mobile's 5G network operation.

In response to questions from Light Reading, T-Mobile officials identified the executives in Sievert's picture as, from left to right, Ulf Ewaldsson, Mike Sievert, Mike Simpson, Neville Ray, Abdul Saad and John Saw.

However, based on a variety of social media posts by those involved, it appears that Ewaldsson will spearhead the operation, backed by Saw, while Saad will depart the company. Specifically, Ewaldsson will be T-Mobile's president of technology and John Saw will be the company's EVP and CTO. T-Mobile officials declined to provide any further details, including the company's new reporting structure for its network operation. Simpson is T-Mobile's chief procurement officer.

Ewaldsson is a former Ericsson executive who joined T-Mobile in 2019, while Saw was a longtime Sprint executive who appears to have successfully navigated himself into T-Mobile's leadership team.

Ulf Ewaldsson (Source: T-Mobile)
Ulf Ewaldsson
(Source: T-Mobile)

Ewaldsson takes over command of T-Mobile's networking business at a noteworthy time for the company. T-Mobile is in the process of finishing up its initial 5G network buildout following the close of its $26 billion merger with Sprint in 2020. Next, the company will likely look to augment that network with T-Mobile's fresh 2.5GHz, C-band and 3.45GHz spectrum holdings, while also expanding tests of its T-Mobile Fiber offering.

Moreover, Ewaldsson isn't the only newly minted 5G executive in the US wireless market. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg recently appointed Joe Russo as his company's top networking executive, while Igal Elbaz and Jeremy Legg are in the process of taking over some of the networking duties at AT&T following Andre Fuetsch's departure there.

Indeed, T-Mobile's network team has been in a state of some upheaval for months now. Late last year, the company embarked on a series of "organizational shifts" that involved culling some positions in the company's engineering, networking and field operations divisions.

Some longtime T-Mobile networking executives appear to have emerged unscathed from those cuts and Ewaldsson's recent appointment. According to LinkedIn, for example, Karri Kuoppamaki (SVP of technology development and strategy) and Mark McDiarmid (SVP of radio network engineering and deployment) are still at T-Mobile. But some other top networking executives, including John Carvalho and Delan Beah, appear headed out the door with Saad. T-Mobile officials did not respond to questions about those executives.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE