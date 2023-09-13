Maxis conducts 6GHz spectrum trial as 5G services take off

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Maxis conducts 6GHz spectrum trial as 5G services take off

News Analysis

Maxis has completed a trial of 6GHz spectrum with Universiti Malaya (UM) as the Malaysian operator seeks to improve mobile network capabilities in anticipation of heavy network traffic that could come with new services like cloud computing and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

The field trial resulted in peak speeds of 1.28Gbit/s with an 80MHz bandwidth using a prototype 6GHz active antenna unit and a prototype mobile device, the company said in a statement.

Results demonstrated good indoor penetration and the ability to achieve speeds over 300Gbit/s at locations more than 400 meters away from the mobile site. It also showed potential for improvements in mobile signal propagation with more advanced antenna technology.

The Maxis field trial resulted in peak speeds of 1.28Gbit/s using 80MHz of bandwidth. (Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)
The Maxis field trial resulted in peak speeds of 1.28Gbit/s using 80MHz of bandwidth.
(Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)

The field trial allowed UM students to better understand network topology, spectrum analysis, system performance evaluation and the latest spectrum trends.

"This will benefit UM students working on research projects in next-generation network technologies," said Tan Cheng Peng, acting chief technology strategy officer at Maxis.

Based on the results of the trial, Maxis said that tapping into 6GHz spectrum and new antenna technology will play a significant role in bringing 5G-advanced into commercial use.

Last to launch

Maxis launched its 5G services a month ago – the last of Malaysia's mobile operators to do so – after finally signing a wholesale access agreement with state-run Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

Established by the Malaysian government in 2021, the DNB developed the country's 5G network infrastructure that domestic telco operators use to deliver their 5G services. Malaysia has a unique approach to 5G rollout, opting to use a single national wholesale network owned by DNB instead of individual networks set up by each mobile operator. Rather than allocating spectrum to wireless carriers, the government through the DNB charges them to access the 5G spectrum.

The DNB is aiming to achieve 80% population coverage by the end of the year, after which the government will step back to allow a private entity to take over the state-run company.

YTL was the first operator to offer 5G services via the DNB network in May 2022, with Celcom, Telekom Malaysia, UMobile and Digi launching their respective 5G services six months later.

The DNB's coverage spanned 68.8% of populated areas as of the end of August, according to Malaysian news reports.

To allay fears of a monopoly, the government has announced the deployment of a second 5G network in 2024, with a new entity to be created to manage it.

Improved mobile experience

Meanwhile, the mobile experience in Malaysia has improved significantly since 5G services were launched in November, according to Opensignal.

The research firm recently looked at 5G availability and 5G download speed in the three-month period after the four operators launched at the start of November 2022, comparing results to the most recent three months ending July 2023.

Data showed 5G availability has risen by 3.3 percentage points, from 17.7% to 21%, meaning that Malaysian 5G users now spend over a fifth of their time with a 5G connection. Likewise, 5G download speed has shot up, climbing 34.9Mbit/s (11%) to 353.1Mbit/s.

"Users are not only seeing faster 5G speeds and better performance, they are also spending more time connected to 5G and this is boosting their overall experience," said Opensignal analyst Rupert Bapty in a blog post.

Bapty pointed out that the overall experience of 5G users completely eclipses that of the country average, especially when looking at speeds. 5G users see average download speeds of a whopping 105.8Mbit/s, over triple the Malaysian average (30.4Mbit/s). This boost in speed is less but still impressive for overall upload speed, with 5G users seeing scores almost double Malaysia's average speed of 8.5Gbit/s.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

"The 5G mobile experience has improved over time; users spend more time with an active 5G connection allowing them to more often enjoy the enhancements 5G brings," said Bapty. "Speeds have risen on 5G despite traffic increasing on the network. Now that all six operators have signed on, it will be interesting to see how the network will mature and evolve."

Related posts:

— Gigi Onag, senior editor, APAC, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE