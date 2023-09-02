Mavenir's converged packet core powering Ice Norway's 4G and 5G network

READING, United Kingdom and OSLO, Norway – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Ice Communications, Norway's third largest mobile operator, have announced the fully automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities for the Ice network in Norway, over Mavenir's Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centers.

Mavenir's fully containerised cloud-native Converged Packet Core offers a flexible, cost-effective journey to 5G with multi-generational support for all Gs, to modernize existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G. The Converged Packet Core supports data, voice, messaging services and network slicing, enabling the network to be shared by multiple customers for a more efficient network resource utilization and lower costs.

The deployment includes the provision of Mavenir's Cloud Automation for Telco framework for fully automated deployment of Cloud Platform and Network workloads, removing the need for error-prone manual processes, and driving OPEX savings. Besides initial deployment automation, the framework also orchestrates automatic configuration updates and in-service SW rolling upgrades, allowing improved service experience, as well as smooth and faster roll-out of innovative services. Ice will be able to deploy network functions in a matter of minutes instead of hours or days.

