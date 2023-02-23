Mavenir and Jabil to manufacture OpenBeam radios

PUNE, India – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, announced today with Jabil that it has expanded its existing partnership and commenced manufacturing massive MIMO (mMIMO) Radios at Jabil's facility in Pune, India. This is in addition to the Single Band Radios that were already being manufactured by Jabil in Pune, India.

Mavenir is committed to continuing to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers and support a sustainable future. Mavenir and Jabil's partnership has resulted in the successful manufacture and production of Mavenir OpenBeamTM Radios in Jabil's state of the art and expansive manufacturing facilities.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir