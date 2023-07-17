Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Malaysia's Maxis set to sign up to national 5G wholesale plan

News Analysis

Maxis Communications, Malaysia's second biggest cellco, has finally decided to join the national wholesale 5G network.

In a statement to the stock exchange, it said it would seek shareholder approval for a 10-year deal with the government-backed wholesale operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). It is the fifth and final mobile operator to sign up to the contentious single-network plan, which local telcos had resisted on grounds of access price and the limitations on their ability to compete.

Malaysia is building a single wholesale network to support 5G. (Source: Fiona Graham / WorldRemit on Flickr CC2.0)
Malaysia is building a single wholesale network to support 5G.
(Source: Fiona Graham / WorldRemit on Flickr CC2.0)

Maxis said it expected to incur 360 million Malaysian ringgit (US$79 million) in annual operating costs for access to the DNB network.

It has reserved the right to terminate its agreement with DNB if the government licenses a second 5G wholesaler or another operator is permitted to repurpose its spectrum for 5G.

That seems likely. In the face of operator opposition, the government earlier this year said it would allow a second operator once the DNB network had reached 80% coverage of populated areas. DNB is expected to cross that threshold by the end of the year.

However, the government has not yet spelled out how and when the second network operator would be introduced, so the transition period to the dual network model could take some time.

No alternative to DNB

Explaining the decision, Maxis said access to the DNB network was in the company's best interest because currently there is no alternative 5G provider. It said 5G was critical in order to remain competitive in the Malaysian telecom market, adding that the company had a good track record of offering converged mobile and fiber services.

If shareholders approve the proposal, Maxis expects it would be able to go to market quickly with its commercial 5G offerings.

Its endorsement of the national 5G network is a win for the DNB and also for the Anwar government that came to power last November.

The compromise that allows a future 5G player into the market while still retaining a role for the DNB has ensured that all operators are committed to buying connectivity from the government-backed operator. Maxis's rivals Telecom Malaysia, CelcomDigi, YTL Communications and U Mobile have already struck access agreements with DNB.

Maxis shares closed 1% higher in Monday trading in the wake of the DNB decision.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE