Jonathan Sipling to head up marketing for Dish's wireless biz

LITTLETON, Colorado – DISH Network has named Jonathan Sipling as SVP and CMO for Retail Wireless. In his new role, Sipling will oversee marketing strategy and operations for Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite and the DISH retail wireless business.

"Jonathan is joining DISH Wireless at an important moment in our evolution as we look to expand our offerings and monetize our DISH 5G network," said John Swieringa, president and COO of DISH Wireless. "His proven marketing leadership and ability to grow direct-to-consumer businesses is a key addition to the team."

"Joining DISH Wireless offers the opportunity to work across a dynamic business that is bringing competition to the wireless market and driving greater value for customers," added Sipling. "Expanding an established brand, like Boost Mobile, while building a new postpaid offering with Boost Infinite will challenge an industry that has been dominated by a few incumbents. With the new network coming online for Boost, this is a great time to join and drive profitable growth."

Prior to joining DISH, Sipling held senior marketing leadership roles at Wayfair and Amazon, in addition to leadership roles with Adidas and McKinsey & Company.

