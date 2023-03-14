Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to accelerate digital transformation with Ericsson's Digital Monetization Platform

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are partnering to enhance new digital offers for customers by accelerating Indosat's digital transformation journey. 5G promises to revolutionize the enterprise segment for service providers, creating opportunities to develop deeper relationships and collaborations that will deliver benefits across the spectrum of enterprises, end users, and partners. Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform (DMP), a product catalog enabled, convergent charging and billing solution and part of the Ericsson Telecom BSS portfolio, will help Indosat take advantage of those opportunities.

Ericsson DMP enables Indosat to empower its partners and customers to build real, new business models for both consumer and enterprise users alike. This partnership will improve:

Integration of BSS applications . Supporting the co-creation model that businesses are calling for will require the greater availability and integration of applications that make up the Business Support System (BSS) stack, with capabilities such as real-time exposure via standard APIs becoming essential to deliver the expected flexibility and service quality. Modern monetization systems, such as those delivered through DMP, bring the ability to expose real-time charging data to customers monitoring their spend on multiple service bundles in their single service portal.

. Supporting the co-creation model that businesses are calling for will require the greater availability and integration of applications that make up the Business Support System (BSS) stack, with capabilities such as real-time exposure via standard APIs becoming essential to deliver the expected flexibility and service quality. Modern monetization systems, such as those delivered through DMP, bring the ability to expose real-time charging data to customers monitoring their spend on multiple service bundles in their single service portal. Enterprise product catalog . As Indosat hands over more control to partners and customers to co-create service bundles, they will also need a product catalog system, such as the one enabled in DMP, which can incorporate many diverse products, from connectivity to IoT devices, and 5G slices.

. As Indosat hands over more control to partners and customers to co-create service bundles, they will also need a product catalog system, such as the one enabled in DMP, which can incorporate many diverse products, from connectivity to IoT devices, and 5G slices. Enhanced customer experience. When B2B customers use a digital marketplace, they need access to capabilities like configuration, price, quote, and intelligent service suggestions. B2B customers need what major e-commerce sites routinely provide for consumers but may also have to support complex user hierarchies, with some business users authorized to make more significant solution bundles and purchase decisions than others.

In Indonesia, Indosat and Ericsson have a long-standing technology and services partnership covering 2G, 3G, 4G and more recently, live 5G trials. As a global ICT leader, Ericsson's industry leading end-to-end 5G platform enables mobile service providers like Indosat to smoothly evolve their networks to 5G and minimize the time to market when they want to switch on, expand and improve their 5G.

