Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

India sees fastest 5G rollout ever as telcos hit targets

News Analysis

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's two biggest telcos, say they have hit minimum 5G rollout targets for year one across all 22 service areas (or circles) in the country.

The telcos were allocated spectrum a year ago, on August 17, 2022. Since then, they have deployed 308,466 5G basestations, as of July 30, 2023, according to data shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). India's government calls it the fastest rollout of 5G services anywhere in the world.

Both telcos acquired spectrum in the 3300–3600MHz and 26GHz frequency bands, with Jio also buying licenses for 700MHz. The two operators launched 5G services in October last year and have been expanding coverage since then.

Jio's 5G rollout in India has been one of the quickest ever. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
Jio's 5G rollout in India has been one of the quickest ever.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

Late starter

But Vodafone Idea, India's number-three player, has not met the rollout obligations attached to licenses. Indeed, it is yet even to launch a commercial 5G service.

It bought 850MHz of spectrum in the 3300MHz frequency band for 17 circles along with 5,350MHz of 26GHz spectrum for 16. It has got as far as launching 5G services in Delhi and Pune on a trial basis.

While telcos and authorities can congratulate themselves for rolling out a 5G network at superfast speed, the real challenge will be to monetize the 5G investment.

Gopal Vittal, Airtel's CEO, has raised the issue several times at industry events. While 5G has triggered a spike in data consumption, operators still need to raise prices, he said.

Since the launch of 5G services in October 2022, both Airtel and Jio continue to offer unlimited 5G services for free.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE