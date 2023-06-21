Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

India ranked as fasting-growing 5G market – Ericsson

News Analysis

India remains one of the highlights of the latest Ericsson Mobility Report as local operators plow ahead with "massive" deployments of 5G networks. Indeed, the June 2023 edition of the report describes India as the fastest-growing 5G market globally as it seeks to realize its "Digital India" vision.

In November, Ericsson analysts were already forced to upgrade their forecast for fixed wireless access (FWA) connections because of Reliance Jio's plan to serve 100 million homes with 5G FWA services.

Indian cities such as Mumbai (pictured) are rapidly deploying 5G. (Source: robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)
Indian cities such as Mumbai (pictured) are rapidly deploying 5G.
(Source: robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)

Now they say that 5G subscriptions in India already reached 10 million by the end of 2022, even though 5G services were only launched there in October. The forecast now is that 5G subscriptions in India are expected to reach 700 million and account for 57% of mobile subscriptions in the region by the end of 2028.

At a global level, the 5G subscription forecast has been adjusted to take into account delayed spectrum auctions in several countries and continued difficult macroeconomic conditions, the report says. 5G subscriptions are now forecast to reach 4.6 billion globally by the end of 2028, accounting for over 50% of all mobile subscriptions. That's up from more than 1 billion subscribers currently, with 1.5 billion forecast for the end of 2023.

5G SA rollouts still low; FWA still popular

The less than inspiring news is that although about 240 service providers have now launched commercial 5G services around the world, only 35 have deployed 5G standalone (SA) networks. Ericsson notes that as non-standalone (NSA) and SA support can coexist in a network, and SA-capable devices retain support for the NSA mode of 5G, many SA deployments are carried out in a stepwise fashion.

Overall, Ericsson said service providers continue to deploy 5G despite a weaker global economy and geopolitical uncertainties. The most common consumer 5G services are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), FWA, gaming and some AR/VR-based services.

At the same time, the analysts warn that 5G rollout is still very much a work in progress, and the deployment of 5G mid-band spectrum remains limited to around 25% of 4G sites globally, with North America ahead and Europe behind.

In terms of FWA, about 40% of FWA service providers, over 100 in total, are offering it over 5G. North America and Western Europe have the highest regional adoption with close to 70% of FWA service providers offering it over 5G, the report says.

Ericsson continues to predict that FWA connections will rise to over 300 million by 2028, up from 100 million at the end of 2022. Of the 300 million projected connections, nearly 80% are expected to be over 5G, while almost half of global FWA connections will be in Asia-Pacific by 2028.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE