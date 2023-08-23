House Speaker McCarthy tours JMA’s manufacturing plant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured JMA Wireless, the only American-owned 5G manufacturer in the United States, with Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22), who is spearheading policies in Congress to ensure America remains on the cutting edge of adopting and advancing 21st Century technology.

This is about more than faster downloads or better streaming. 5G will revolutionize how we go to the doctor, how we grow our food, how we keep this nation safe from harm, and many other parts of our daily lives. Moreover, with the Chinese Communist Party using cheap wireless technology to gain a foothold in America and other nations, it is absolutely essential for America to lead in 5G and other wireless technology.

We must never surrender our technological future to the Chinese Communist Party.

Through the bipartisan Select Committee on China, the House is actively investigating the concrete steps America must take to compete militarily, economically, and technologically with China. Because the best way to protect America’s security and keep the nation ahead of the CCP is for America to lead the world in manufacturing, secure our supply chains, and unleash American innovation.

