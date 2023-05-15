Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown on 5G momentum from the RAN to the cloud





Gabriel Brown, senior principal analyst of mobile networks for Heavy Reading, joins the podcast to discuss trends around 5G Advanced, the radio access network, standalone 5G and more topics that will be explored at Light Reading's BIG 5G Event in Austin, Texas, this week.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Overview of sessions Gabriel is moderating at the BIG 5G Event. (00:54)

Challenges to indoor 5G. (01:50)

RAN updates and massive MIMO deployments in North America. (06:27)

Moving 5G activity to the cloud. (09:43)

Where sustainability fits into 5G deployments. (12:01)

The roadmap to 5G Advanced. (14:48)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading