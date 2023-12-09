GSMA to seek more Asian 6GHz spectrum at WRC

The GSMA will seek to prise more 6GHz spectrum for Asia out of the forthcoming World Radio Conference (WRC).

Joe Guan, GSMA's head of policy for Greater China, described 6GHz "as the key band for the industry globally and for Asia in particular." Within the scope of the WRC agenda it is the only fresh spectrum being offered to Asian operators, he told Light Reading. "I think 6GHz is probably the highest priority for us," he said.

The WRC, holding its quadrennial meeting in Dubai in November, will consider allocating 7.025-7.125GHz to the mobile industry worldwide. It will also make a decision on several other potential mobile bands, including 3.3-3.4GHz for EMEA, as well as 3.6-3.8GHz and 10-10.5GHz for the Americas.

Asian countries seem set to secure less spectrum than other regions.

The WRC, organized by the ITU, decides on global spectrum allocations and also specifies potential new spectrum bands as study topics to be decided upon by the next conference in four years' time.

But Guan said the issue for Asian telcos and governments is that the current agenda specifies only 100MHz in the 6GHz spectrum for Asia-Pacific, while the EMEA region is potentially being offered 600MHz (6.425-7.025GHz).

Asia at a disadvantage

"That's 100MHz compared to the several hundred the other regions are discussing. That puts Asia at a disadvantage," Guan noted. He also said the GSMA was working closely with Asian governments and had "put a lot of effort and resources into the issue."

It aims to secure the 100MHz but also wants to see if leading Asian nations like China or India can persuade the WRC "to narrow that gap that we have at the moment," Guan said.

The preference by Asia, and China in particular, for 6GHz has caused some consternation in the US, with the CTIA warning that the lack of available mid-band spectrum will hold back the US wireless industry and the digital economy.

Globally, GSMA is pushing for more low-band spectrum. Already, bands such as 600MHz and 700MHz have been deployed for 5G, and the old 800MHz and 900MHz bands are being refarmed from 2G.

However, the GSMA is calling for primary mobile allocation in the 470-694MHz band to "allow those countries that wish to do so to identify the band" for 5G or future 6G cellular. "Low-band or UHF spectrum is the cornerstone of digital equality and a driver of broad and affordable connectivity," it said.

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading