Germany's Deutsche Telekom finally buys a majority of T-Mobile US
After years of increasing its ownership in T-Mobile US, Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DT) announced this week it crossed the 50% threshold, and now is the majority owner of the US-based company.
"We have the majority and are the largest shareholder of the world's most valuable telecommunications company – T-Mobile US," DT CEO Tim Höttges said this week at the company's annual general meeting, according to Reuters.
The move comes as little surprise. For example, DT gained roughly $11 billion from the sale of a stake in its European cell tower business last year. The company was widely expected to use that money to increase its stake in T-Mobile US from around 48% to over 50%.
Höttges has been steadily growing the German company's share in T-Mobile in the US. For example, in 2021, he announced deals that helped raise DT's stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3%, to 48.4%. As Reuters noted at the time, T-Mobile US accounted for three-fifths of DT's sales and was its most profitable unit.
T-Mobile, for its part, has enjoyed incredible success in the US market. Long a distant underdog to the likes of Verizon and AT&T, the company regained its footing with an "uncarrier" marketing push that included a number of new, popular offerings in the US market such as free Netflix. T-Mobile's momentum kicked into overdrive following its successful $26 billion acquisition of Sprint in 2020.
Last year T-Mobile's market cap grew larger than most other telecommunications companies in the world. Today, it sits around $178 billion, ahead of Verizon's $166 billion, AT&T's $140 billion and Vodafone's $30 billion. It's also roughly even with China Mobile's market cap – China Mobile counts almost 1 billion mobile customers in China, while T-Mobile counts around 110 million in the US.
Most analysts expect T-Mobile's upward trajectory to continue in 2023. "T-Mobile remains among our top ideas," wrote the financial analysts at TD Cowen in a recent note to investors. They expect the company to gain around 500,000 new phone customers in the first quarter. More broadly, they wrote that the company ought to complete its $8.9 billion stock repurchase program this year, and to generate Sprint merger synergies of up to $8 billion by next year.
Foreign ownership of US-based telecom companies isn't a new concept. For example, Japan's Softbank purchased an ownership position in Sprint in 2013.
Related posts:
- Germany's DT poised to gain majority control over T-Mobile in US
- 2022 in review: T-Mobile's 5G dominance
- What's the Story? '2022 is the year of T-Mobile'
— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!
For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.