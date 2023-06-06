GCI expands 5G coverage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Wireless 5G service is expanding in Alaska capital city! GCI, Alaska's largest telecom provider, recently upgraded its third 5G-capable wireless site in Juneau, extending the latest in wireless connectivity to the city's Lena Point, Mendenhall Valley and Lemon Creek areas. GCI has invested approximately $3.3 million in its Juneau 5G deployment, so far, and expects to turn up more sites by the end of the year.

GCI was the first provider to launch true 5G NR service in Alaska when it turned up 5G service in Anchorage in 2020 and continues to strengthen its 5G footprint in additional communities.

Each 5G-capable site is outfitted to utilize GCI's low-band and mid-band radio spectrum, driving major improvements in speed and coverage, particularly in-building coverage.

