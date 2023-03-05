GCI brings unlimited mobile to Unalaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Unalaska is now unlimited! GCI is now offering its full suite of urban-level internet and wireless plans, including bundling services through the company's flagship GCI+ product, in the remote Aleutian community. The launch of these plans in Unalaska means residents don't just have access to urban level connectivity, but urban level prices as well.

GCI+ combines Alaska's fastest internet and unlimited mobile service with plans starting at just $99.99 per month. Upgrades for speed and unlimited usage are available at three additional levels.

GCI welcomed its first residential Unalaska 2 gig internet customers in December 2022.

GCI crews are currently working in King Cove and Sand Point, preparing each community for their own launches of 2.5 gig internet later in 2023. Once complete, residents of both communities, each with a population of approximately 900 year-round residents, will have access to GCI+ unlimited internet and wireless plans.

To ensure access to lightning-fast 2,500 Mbps home internet speeds this year, residents of King Cove and Sand Point must fill out this form on the GCI website. The form gives GCI permission to build out GCI's fiber network to the premises and to install necessary equipment. Completing this form does NOT commit residents to GCI service but does ensure that the necessary equipment is in place should a resident choose to become a GCI customer in the future. Once the installation crews leave King Cove and Sand Point this summer, they will begin work in other fiber project communities across the state. Local residents who decide to become GCI customers after the crews leave may face significant wait-times before installation crews and specialized equipment return to the community.

