Freedom Mobile launches 5G in Canada

TORONTO – Freedom Mobile is bringing big changes to Canada's telecom industry! Delivering on its promise to offer Canadians the latest technology with improved service at an affordable price, Freedom Mobile today launched new ultra-competitive wireless plans with true national coverage and access to 5G. And that's not all: Freedom has also unveiled its first-ever wireless plan covering Canada, the United States and Mexico.

With the support of Videotron and Quebecor, starting today, Freedom is proud to offer 5G service to over 12 million Canadians in the Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton metropolitan areas along with select cities across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. 5G will automatically be added to all plans $45 per month or more with Auto Pay for both new and existing customers. Over time, Freedom will continue to roll out 5G to other markets. To make 5G access even more affordable, Freedom is offering customers the ability to get a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phone with a 24-month term on a 5G plan for $0 – while supplies last.

In addition to unveiling a range of new Nationwide plans, Freedom will also upgrade the monthly plans of existing customers to include nationwide data that can be used anywhere in Canada, free of charge. All new plans qualify for Freedom's Price Freeze Promise.

Significant technical enhancements have also been made across Freedom's network, including the introduction of seamless roaming, which greatly improves the user experience.

Freedom Mobile's new Nationwide Unlimited & 5G plans*

$45 5G | 30 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$50 5G | 40 GB of data in Canada and the U.S., plus unlimited talk and text

$65 5G | 50 GB of data in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, plus unlimited talk and text

Freedom Mobile's new Nationwide & 4G LTE plans*

$19 4G LTE | 250 MB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text $24 4G LTE | 1 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text $29 4G LTE | 3 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$39 4G LTE | 20 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

*Subject to Freedom Mobile's Terms of Service & Fair Usage Policy.

With these announcements, Quebecor is moving faster than promised and going beyond the undertakings it made to Canadian consumers and to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada when it acquired Freedom Mobile.

