Exploring cable's urge to converge

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – The cable industry's long history has focused on the wireline network but has rapidly expanded into the world of wireless. This expansion is due to the deployment of massive metro and in-home Wi-Fi networks and, in an increasing number of cases, a move into mobile services using the MVNO model.

To avoid operating those networks and services in separate silos, the cable industry and industry organizations such as CableLabs have been moving ahead with wide range of convergence initiatives.

Randy Levensalor, principal architect at CableLabs, joined Light Reading at the recent Big 5G Event to discuss why convergence is a priority for the industry, updates on how CableLabs and its partners are exploring this trend and what challenges lie ahead.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript. Here's a snapshot of topics covered:

How and why wireline/wireless convergence is surfacing in the cable sector (00:42)

The role DOCSIS is playing in convergence efforts, including activity within CableLabs' phase 2 working group (2:02)

How CableLabs and its partners are exploring convergence use cases (2:45)

How the advantages of open RAN can be extended into the wireline network and play a role in a broader convergence effort (3:30)

How CableLabs is working with other organizations outside the cable industry on network and service convergence technologies and requirements (5:20)

The biggest challenges cable faces in paving a path towards convergence (7:30)

An overview of the convergence work underway at CableLabs, including its 10G Lab (8:45)

How edge compute factors into convergence for cable operators as their access networks become more distributed (12:00)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading