Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: Vodafone to cut around 1,000 jobs in Italy

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ofcom opens up mmWave; EU fights Qualcomm in the courts, again; how mini data centers could save Britain's pools from closure.

  • Vodafone plans to cut almost a fifth of its workforce – around 1,000 jobs – in Italy as part of a wider cost-saving program, Reuters reports. The mobile operator is one of several in Italy that have lost customers to Iliad, which entered the market in 2018 and soon made its presence felt. Indeed, press reports last year indicated that Iliad was preparing to buy Vodafone's Italian unit. (See Iliad buying Vodafone Italy would need a few miracles.)

    (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed that it will make millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26GHz and 40GHz bands available for mobile services, including 5G and Industry 4.0 applications. Ofcom says it expects that new uses of mmWave spectrum will be mainly concentrated in areas with high levels of data traffic – so towns and cities. Localized licenses will be assigned on a first come, first served basis under Ofcom's Shared Access licensing framework. The regulator is now consulting on proposals for the auction of citywide licenses, with responses to the consultation due by May 22.

  • Finnish vendor Nokia and Greek operator OTE are two of the world's most ethical companies – at least according to Ethisphere, an American company that carries out research into such things. In total, 135 companies from 19 countries featured on the list of "honorees," though Nokia and OTE were the only telco representatives to make the cut.

  • The European Commission is once again doing battle in the courts with chipmaker Qualcomm, Reuters reports. Qualcomm is looking to overturn a €242 million (US$259 million) antitrust fine which was imposed on it by the Commission for allegedly selling its chipsets below cost price between 2009 and 2011. Last year Qualcomm won a fight against a €997 million ($1 billion) fine imposed by the Commission in 2018 for what the lawmaker said was an abuse of its dominant market position in its relationship with Apple.

  • Kuwait-based Zain has declared itself satisfied with full-year 2022 results that saw net profit climb 6% to 196 million Kuwaiti dinar ($640 million) on revenue that was up 14% to KD1.7 billion ($5.6 billion). Digital services proved a particular bright spot for the operator, achieving 52% growth. During the period Zain's customer base increased by 7.8% to reach 52.4 million.

  • A UK energy consultancy has come up with an approach to data center cooling that could save hundreds of UK swimming pools from closure. As the BBC reports, Deep Green has installed a tiny data center underneath a public pool in Exmouth, southwest England, using the heat generated by its processing to warm the water. The servers inside the sub-pool unit are surrounded by oil to capture the heat; this hot oil is then pumped into a heat exchanger to warm the pool. The trial has proved such a success, apparently, that up to 20 other pools – all of them under existential threat from soaring energy costs – could benefit from the same technology this year.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco
    May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
    March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
    March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
    March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
    March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
    April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
    April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
    Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
    Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
    Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
    Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE