Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Digital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: Telia, Ericsson snuggle up on 5G testbed

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tigo Tanzania launches 5G, upgrades 4G with Ericsson assist; TIM sees a brighter future; Swisscom reaches wages settlement.

  • Nordic operator Telenor is collaborating with Ericsson on a 5G testbed that will initially focus on the automotive industry. And NorthStar, as the program is called, already has its first customer – AstaZero, an independent test circuit for automated transport systems located close to the Swedish city of Gothenburg. At the heart of NorthStar is a new, purpose built "5G innovation network" connecting a new 5G core to Telia's existing public 5G network, which is currently being rolled out across Sweden. One specific area being looked at is the development of 5G transport corridors designed to ensure that vehicles such as autonomous trucks benefit from secure connectivity when switching between various private and public 5G networks en route to their destination.

    (Source: Eric D ricochet69/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Eric D ricochet69/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Further from home, Ericsson has entered a partnership with Tigo Tanzania to launch 5G services and upgrade the operator's existing 4G network across the East African country. As part of the project, Ericsson says it will deploy AI-enabled cognitive software to, in the vendor's words, "align network performance with strategic objectives." Ericsson has also committed to collecting, decommissioning and recycling Tigo Tanzania's obsolete equipment to minimize its environmental impact.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has been setting forth its 2023-2025 Industrial Plan, in which, after "better than expected" results recorded in 2022, it lists its predictions/hopes on the financial front over the next couple of years, namely: group revenues from services to grow low single digit in 2023 with the domestic business broadly stable and high single digit growth in Brazil; organic group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) to grow mid single digit in 2023 with the domestic business flat to low single digit growth and Brazil growing low double digit; group capex to reach approximately €4.0 billion (US$4.2 billion) in 2023. (See Telecom Italia is how other telcos fear they may one day look.)

  • Swisscom has reached an agreement with labor unions and other stakeholders on a wage settlement for 2023, confirming that a salary increase of 2.6% will take effect from April 1, 2023 for the 10,000 or so employees covered by the agreement. "Most" employees, says Swisscom, will also receive a general salary increase to account for inflation, with the amount varying depending on their position within the salary band. The inflation rate in Switzerland currently stands at 3.3%.

  • Neos Networks has been chosen as a preferred bidder for Project Reach, an initiative launched by Network Rail to improve connectivity on the UK's railways. Network Rail aims to ensure coverage for up to 16,000km of high-capacity fiber trackside. The network will be used to carry information essential to running the railways, such as signaling, trackside sensors, CCTV and high-speed broadband provision for trains, railway depots and offices.

  • South Africa's Telkom is planning to shrink its workforce by up to 15% as it looks to cut costs through a restructuring process. In a statement, the operator said: "For Telkom to navigate the migration to new technologies as well as current economic headwinds effectively, the Telkom Board has supported that management start a consultative process aimed at restructuring the organization to meet future demands."

  • Finland's Elisa has been awarded a €3.9 million ($4.2 million) grant by its government to help it speed up the rollout of its Distributed Energy Storage (DES) system, which enables the operator to optimize the procurement and use of energy at its basestations and offer grid-balancing services to power companies. The DES system is designed to cope better with the fluctuations of supply presented by renewable energy sources, allowing Elisa to transform its radio access networks into what it calls a "distributed virtual power plant" that improves energy management through the efficient charging and discharging of storage batteries.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
    Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE