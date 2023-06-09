Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: Saudis take a tenth of Telefónica

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex disposes of French towers; it's game on for 5G SA network slicing; Arm sets IPO share price range.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has acquired a 9.9% stake in Spanish giant Telefónica for 8.5 billion Saudi riyal (US$2.3 billion), with STC Chairman Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal claiming in a statement that the two companies "share many similarities." CEO Olayan Alwetaid added: "We do not intend to acquire control or a majority stake but rather we see this as a compelling investment opportunity to use our strong balance sheet whilst maintaining our dividend policy." Writing on LinkedIn, Omdia analyst James Crawshaw expressed doubts about the deal: "In my opinion, if STC is looking for ideas about how to grow their business they would have been better off giving a fraction of this money to consultants and investing the rest of the money in tech startups (100% controlled). But STC is 64% owned by the state and they probably look at things differently to me."

    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Spanish towerco Cellnex is to dispose of 2,353 sites in France to Phoenix Tower International (PTI) and to a joint venture of PTI and Bouygues Telecom as part of an agreement reached last year. Cellnex will pocket €631 million ($678 million) from the deal, using the proceeds to reduce its debt. An additional 870 or so other sites are expected to be transferred by the end of the year. Cellnex currently manages around 30,000 tower sites in France for Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR.

  • Vodafone and Ericsson have carried out a live network trial that they say shows the potential of 5G network slicing for gamers. Guinea-pig gamers at Coventry University in the UK were asked to play cloud-based games on smartphones under two connectivity scenarios, one using the public network and the other using an isolated 5G standalone network slice that had been optimized for cloud gaming. Once it was game over, 88% of participants on the 5G SA slice rated their satisfaction above 8/10, compared with only 13% of those on the creaky old public network.

  • Arm, the UK-based but Japanese-owned chip design company, has set the price range for its forthcoming IPO on the Nasdaq exchange at between $47 and $51 per share. As there are 95,500,000 shares up for grabs, this effectively values Arm at between $50 billion and $54 billion, falling short of what owner SoftBank had been hoping for. According to the BBC, Arm has already lined up some of the biggest names in tech – Apple and Nvidia amongst them – as buyers of the shares. (See Arm may struggle to justify a $60B valuation.)

  • Nokia has landed an XGS-PON gig with Mediacom, one of the largest cable companies in the US. With the help of some state and federal funding, Mediacom will deploy Nokia's optical line terminals to help it reach rural, underserved communities with a multi-gigabit broadband service.

  • Telesign, the US subsidiary of Belgian operator Proximus, has named Christophe Van de Weyer as its new CEO. He replaces Joe Burton, who has decided to leave the company. Van de Weyer joined Proximus 2020 after a career of almost 20 years at Bain & Company. He will be responsible for leading Telesign's operations in the digital identity sphere.

  • EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager – who has been something of a thorn in the side of Big Tech in recent times – is to step aside from European Commission business for an unspecified period as she seeks to land a senior role at the European Investment Bank. Relax everyone… (See Google loses bid to cancel monster EU fine and EU's Vestager goes Big Tech bashing (again).)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
    October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
    October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
    September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
    September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
    September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
    September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
    September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
    September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
    September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
    September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
    September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
    September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
    September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
    September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
    September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
    September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
    September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
    October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE